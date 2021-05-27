Cancel
Eatonton, GA

Eatonton Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

EATONTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDEapUT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eatonton, GA
With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Friday has sun for Eatonton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EATONTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eatonton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Putnam County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BALDWIN...SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM AND SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meriwether, or near Milledgeville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Meriwether, Plant Harlee Branch and Underwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Hancock, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Hancock; Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PUTNAM...NORTHERN BALDWIN...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN JONES COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Resseaus Crossroads, or 10 miles south of Eatonton...moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Milledgeville, Meriwether, Ethridge, Plant Harlee Branch, Underwood, Resseaus Crossroads and Stanfordville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH