Las Vegas, NM

Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDEaoqy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Save up to $0.72 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2607 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 2401 N Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Get weather-ready — Las Vegas’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Las Vegas: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 412 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from La Cueva to 6 miles southeast of Trujillo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valmora, Maes, Watrous, Storrie Lake State Park, Trujillo, Trementina and Shoemaker. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 349 and 382. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 3 and 46. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico South central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Conchas Dam, or 22 miles south of Mosquero, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conchas Dam, Conchas, Conchas Lake State Park and Bell Ranch. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 70 and 94. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one mile at times. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montoya, or 14 miles west of Tucumcari, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Montoya. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 311 and 335. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 92 and 105. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Las Vegas, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Watrous, Storrie Lake State Park, Romeroville and Montezuma. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 338 and 370. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 1 and 20.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.