Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
