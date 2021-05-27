Geneva Weather Forecast

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 56 °F, low 43 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.