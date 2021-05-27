Cancel
Geneva, NY

Geneva Weather Forecast

Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 5 days ago

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aDEam5W00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

