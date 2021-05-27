Geneva Weather Forecast
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.