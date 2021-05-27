Daily Weather Forecast For Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.