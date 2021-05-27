Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Big Rapids

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
 5 days ago

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aDEalCn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

