Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 5 days ago

(FORREST. CITY, AR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Forrest. City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forrest. City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDEajRL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
54
Followers
136
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ar#Sunbreak#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Money#Retirement Savings#Bookkeeping#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Noisy storms cause flooding, widespread several inches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A round of thunderstorms moseyed through the Brazos Valley through the overnight into Tuesday morning, causing some flooding, making some roads impassable, and even prompting a highwater rescue in Houston County. The National Weather Service relayed a report from firefighters that had to help someone get...