Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Thursday rain in Ionia meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 5 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Thursday is set to be rainy in Ionia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEaiYc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
31
Followers
146
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Fun#The Sun#Nws Data#Attractions#Cloud#Bookkeeping#Retirement Savings#Money#Household Tasks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Ionia Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ionia: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Your 4-day forecast for Ionia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ionia: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Ionia weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ionia: Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Get weather-ready — Ionia’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ionia: Saturday, May 8: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 9: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night; Monday, May 10: Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night; Tuesday, May 11: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night;
Barry County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of frost and temperatures near freezing is expected tonight for portions of Central Michigan.
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Ionia’s weather forecast for the week ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ionia: Wednesday, May 5: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Chance Rain Showers;Friday, May 7: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night;Saturday, May 8: Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ionia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This one won't last! Four bedroom, 2 bath home nestled hilltop with nice yard. Two stall garage, large open dining and living rooms. Appliances included- make this one your home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cathy A Hoppough, Coldwell Banker Hoppough (Ion) at 616-527-2800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with Prairie Creek frontage. Nice updated kitchen with all appliances. Main floor utility, bright and airy dining and living room. Full walkout basement with wood burning fireplace and bar. Beautiful yard and attached two stall garage. Won't last - call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cathy A Hoppough, Coldwell Banker Hoppough (Ion) at 616-527-2800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This custom-built 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home built in 2005 & situated on 1.8 acres offers the calming privacy of the country setting on a paved road, minutes from shopping, and an easy commute to Grand Rapids or Lansing. The great room/ living room is a wonderful place to entertain with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, 14-foot vaulted ceiling, and French doors leading to a southern exposure deck. This home is one level for easy accessibility. The kitchen opens up to the dining and the convenient french doors leading to back. On the exterior of the home, you will find amenities such as a 10 X 24 lawn equipment shed, Generac Whole House automatic generator, also hooked up to the well as back up, a paved circle drive, and immaculate mature landscaping. The well and septic are engineered, and you have the entirety of side yard to build a pole barn if so desired. Home has fiber optics and owners enjoy high speed internet! Call for your private showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lucas Howard, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Jump on Ionia’s rainy forecast today

(IONIA, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ionia Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.