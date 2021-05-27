Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

Weather Forecast For Ville Platte

Ville Platte News Beat
 5 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aDEahft00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ville Platte, LA
ABOUT

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

