Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Weather Forecast For Camden

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 5 days ago

CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEafuR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
74
Followers
131
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ar#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Camden, ARPosted by
Camden Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CAMDEN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Camden, ARPosted by
Camden Daily

Get weather-ready — Camden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Camden: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Dallas County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...WESTERN DALLAS AND NORTHWESTERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whelen Springs, or 17 miles east of Prescott, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gurdon... Sparkman Whelen Springs... Beirne Tates Bluff... Princeton Pine Grove... Dalark Manning... Ouachita Reader... Vaden HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Dallas; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTH CENTRAL DALLAS AND NORTHERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chidester, or 14 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camden... Bearden Chidester... Poison Springs State Park Highland Industrial Park... White Oak Lake State Park Harlow... East Camden Amy... Eagle Mills Harmony Grove... Holly Springs Reader... Warner Hopeville... Tates Bluff Bragg City... Millville HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Camden, ARPosted by
Camden Daily

Thursday has sun for Camden — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CAMDEN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Camden. * Until late Sunday night. * At 6:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.4 Thu 6 PM 27.4 26.0 24.2 27.5 1 AM 5/07