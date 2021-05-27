Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Will the 30×30 initiative to protect land and water gain traction?

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 30×30 initiative, also called the “America the Beautiful” campaign, aims to preserve 30% of the nation’s lands and water by 2030. But its pledge to fight the climate crisis could face hurdles. Announced by the Biden administration earlier this year, the initiative acknowledged what’s called a tipping point in damage done to the natural world and decisive action needed to reverse that damage.

www.kttn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Development#State Land#Water Conservation#Public Lands#Federal Lands#Southwest#Initiative#Preserve#Natural Lands#Fossil Fuel Extraction#Oil And Gas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Campaign#Crisis#Pledge#Decisive Action#Hurdles#Estimates#Wild Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Reforms are needed to protect our public lands

In April, President Biden kicked off his international climate summit by announcing an ambitious plan to protect our most precious resource — Mother Earth. Biden pledged to help mitigate the damage of his immediate predecessor by cutting greenhouse gases by 50 percent by 2030. If fulfilled, we could see the most effective climate-friendly policies in this very decade. And not a moment too soon.
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Letter to the editor: On board to help protect public lands

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act currently being debated in Congress is a piece of legislation that is critical in order to further protect and sustain Montana’s public lands for recreational enjoyment for all Montanans. Specifically, the bill authorizes protection of an additional 79,000 acres of land in the vicinity of...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Affordable housing bill gaining traction

AUGUSTA — A bill that was introduced to the full legislature back in March is now being revisited, and it aims to increase access to affordable housing across the state. Speaker of the House, Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat from Biddeford, is sponsoring the bill which, if passed, would create a commission to address affordable housing.
Environmentphilanthropynewsdigest.org

$43 million initiative launched to protect Galápagos Islands

Re:wild, a newly launched global environmental organization, has announced a $43 million commitment in support of efforts to protect and rewild the Galápagos Islands. Working with the Galápagos National Park Directorate, Island Conservation, local communities, and nearly forty nonprofit and government partners, Re:wild will work to remove barriers and reestablish vibrant wildlife populations and intact, functional, and resilient ecosystems. The funding will support efforts to restore Floreana Island, which is home to fifty-four threatened species, and reintroduce thirteen locally extinct species; implement a captive-breeding program and other activities to prevent the extinction of the pink iguana, which lives on an active volcano on Isabela Island that could wipe out the remaining population with a single eruption; and strengthen measures protecting the archipelago's marine resources to improve ecotourism, a critical component of the Galápagueño and Ecuadorian economy.
Environmentcarolinasportsman.com

Nonprofits launch clean water, habitat protection campaign

“Back Your Water” campaign promotes waterways, offers brag swag. Two South Carolina nonprofits are teaming up to help promote and protect some of the state’s most famous waterways. Outdoor enthusiasts have the opportunity to get some brag swag sun shirts featuring their favorite waterways with the added bonus of conserving...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

As Federal 'War' On Lead Pipes Gains Traction, 120Water Launches Additional Service Line Inventory Management Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 120Water announced today the launch of its comprehensive Inventory Management Solution, an expanded offering that will help water systems build and validate their lead service line inventories - a foundational requirement for accessing pending federal infrastructure dollars and complying with new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR). LCRR requires all public water systems to submit an inventory documenting service line materials for both the private and public side.
Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: Will commissioners protect this piece of land?

This Harbor Village Community Development District, near Placida Road and S.R. 776, is approximately 408.39 acres - that is a huge parcel of land with no doubt abundant wildlife habitat and also with a heck of a lot of trees - Heritage Oaks for sure - that you have indicated should be saved from the bulldozer.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Move to Expand Water Protection Measures

Protection and remediation of water bodies were on the agenda at last Thursday's meeting of the East Hampton Town Board. Public hearings on proposals to expand the water protection district and award grants to six projects drew only positive comment from the public and the board. The water protection district...
Agriculturepowermag.com

Missouri v. Biden: The Benefits and Costs of Carbon Emissions

The Biden administration in February announced that for the remainder of 2021, federal agencies will conduct regulatory and environmental analyses assuming that the global “social cost” of emitting carbon dioxide (CO2) is $51 per ton. This “Social Cost of Carbon” is mostly directed toward agriculture and the fossil fuel industry.
Congress & CourtsTree Hugger

What Is the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act?

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) is the public law in the United States that gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to control hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste from cradle-to-grave. Subtitle D of the Act focuses on non-hazardous solid waste requirements, and Subtitle C focuses on hazardous solid waste requirements. The RCRA refers to the combination of the first federal solid waste statues and the amendments. Congress has amended the RCRA several times throughout history.
Congress & CourtsEWG

EWG applauds bill to limit PFAS discharges into water

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group today applauded Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) for leading efforts to limit discharges into drinking water supplies of the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. The Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act would set deadlines for the Environmental Protection Agency...
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Biden Budget Highlights Country’s Unplugged Well Problem

Millions of orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells across the United States pose an ever-present threat to people, essential resources like drinking water, and our global climate. In his first budget proposal to Congress, President Biden flagged an issue with broad ranging implications, from environmental justice to conservation to...
EnvironmentPLANetizen

Georgia's Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The state of Georgia is making progress on its emissions reduction goals, "putting it closer to a new White House target of a 50% reduction in the U.S. by 2030 from 2005 levels," reports Matt Kempner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The reductions are a result of "changes by not only big companies, developers and power producers but also individual metro Atlantans, many of whom have already partially reduced their carbon footprint, perhaps without fully realizing it." With an impressive 28% reduction in emissions between 2005 and 2018, "[f]ederal figures show that only five states have made larger percentage cuts than Georgia in carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion."