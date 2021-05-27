Cancel
Clarksdale, MS

Weather Forecast For Clarksdale

Clarksdale News Flash
 5 days ago

CLARKSDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aDEaXnV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

