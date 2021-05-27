Weather Forecast For Clarksdale
CLARKSDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
