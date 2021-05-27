Newberry Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Marion should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. This storm may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Newberry Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northwestern Lexington...southeastern Newberry and central Saluda Counties Until 400 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor At 329 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ridge Spring, or 9 miles west of Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, up to penny sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Batesburg-Leesville, Saluda, Prosperity, Ridge Spring, Saluda County Airport, Dreher Island State Park, Summit, Little Mountain, Monetta, Ward, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Hollywood Elementary School and Emory. This includes Interstate 26 near mile marker 79.