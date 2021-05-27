Cancel
Newberry, SC

Newberry Weather Forecast

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 5 days ago

NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

