Newberry Weather Forecast
NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
