Perry, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Perry

Posted by 
Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 5 days ago

PERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aDEaU9K00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

