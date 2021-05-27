Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Mount Sterling is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 5 days ago

(MOUNT STERLING, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Sterling:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aDEaTGb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mt Sterling, KY
ABOUT

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Mount Sterling, KY
