Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Soto, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For De Soto

Posted by 
De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0aDEaQcQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
65
Followers
138
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
De Soto, MOPosted by
De Soto Journal

Get weather-ready — De Soto’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in De Soto: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
De Soto, MOPosted by
De Soto Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in De Soto

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in De Soto: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;