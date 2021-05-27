Cancel
Rutland, VT

Thursday sun alert in Rutland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 5 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rutland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rutland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEaLS100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rutland, VT
City
Rutland, VT
