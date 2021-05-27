Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City Daily Weather Forecast

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 5 days ago

ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aDEaJgZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

