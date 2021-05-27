Perspective: COVID-19 and the false blame on animal ag
The Hill released an article on May 24 reporting that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, backs an investigation into the virology lab in Wuhan, China, to explore the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Fauci went so far as to say he is “not convinced” the virus was a natural occurrence and that he would like a thorough investigation into it.www.agdaily.com