Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 5 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) A sunny Thursday is here for Yazoo City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yazoo City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDEaEGw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yazoo City, MS
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Effective: 2021-05-09 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in west central Mississippi Yazoo County in central Mississippi * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Valley Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Holly Bluff around 1015 PM CDT. Phoenix around 1035 PM CDT. Tinsley around 1040 PM CDT. Little Yazoo around 1050 PM CDT. Myrleville around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Satartia and Bentonia. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH