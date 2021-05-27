Fort Payne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
