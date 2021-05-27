Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 5 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEaDOD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
72
Followers
141
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Payne, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fort Payne, ALPosted by
Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Payne: Monday, May 17: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Fort Payne, ALPosted by
Fort Payne Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Fort Payne

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Payne: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Fort Payne, ALWAAY-TV

Spectacular spring weather heading into the weekend

Lows Friday morning bottomed in the low-to-mid-40s in north Alabama. Fort Payne made it down to 40°! These were about 15 degrees below normal for the middle May. Afternoon highs remain below normal today: mid-70s. Remember it's late spring so 5-10 degrees below normal is still a really nice afternoon. Not only is it sunny with light winds but humidity is very low. The dry air will linger into this weekend making for comfortable conditions.
Dekalb County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Skyline, or 12 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving east at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Stevenson, Skyline, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Bass, Princeton, Long Island, Fackler and Higdon.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dekalb County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeKalb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR DEKALB COUNTY At 755 PM CDT, strong winds were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Trenton to near Tabor Road to near Steele, moving east at 45 mph. Tree damage and power outages have been reported. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Henagar, Crossville, Sylvania, Fyffe, Ider, Valley Head, Hammondville and Mentone. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fort Payne, ALWAAY-TV

Pleasant Thursday afternoon, storms possible this evening

Most of North Alabama bottomed in the mid-to-upper-40s Thursday morning. Fort Payne dropped to 42° for their official low this morning! These lows were about 10-15 degrees below the 30-year normal for early May. The same clear skies that allowed for temperatures to drop last night will also allow for...
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Dense Fog across all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some visibilities have been reduced to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Additional fog formation is possible, especially in wind sheltered locations, and areas near bodies of water. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Dekalb County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: DeKalb; Marshall The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama Southeastern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of Marshall and Dekalb Counties. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albertville, Fort Payne, Boaz, Guntersville, Rainsville, Henagar, Crossville, Sylvania, Fyffe, Powell, Geraldine, Ider, Douglas, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Lakeview, Peeks Corner and Guest. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Morgan County, ALWAAY-TV

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Marshall, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Cullman, DeKalb, Marshall and Morgan counties. It's in effect until 4 p.m. Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.