Environment

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 5 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) A sunny Thursday is here for Douglas, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDEaCVU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • 2 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

