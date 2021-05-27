Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Altus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 5 days ago

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDEa83p00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
46
Followers
142
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Altus, OKPosted by
Altus News Beat

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Altus

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Altus: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Altus, OKPosted by
Altus News Beat

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Altus

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Altus: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Jackson County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Harmon County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Southern Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma Foard County in northern Texas Northwestern Knox County in northern Texas Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 959 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Memphis to 4 miles west of Childress to 10 miles south of Northfield, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 to 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Jackson County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Kiowa...western Tillman...southeastern Jackson...northwestern Wichita and central Wilbarger Counties Until 1215 AM CDT AT 1141 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Altus to 5 miles north of Fargo to near Lockett, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Altus, Vernon, Frederick, Snyder, Tipton, Mountain Park, Davidson, Manitou, Elmer, Headrick, Altus Air Force Base, Harrold, Fargo, Humphreys, Oklaunion and Hess.
Altus, OKPosted by
Altus News Beat

Altus is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ALTUS, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Altus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.