Altus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 60 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



