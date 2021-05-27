Altus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
