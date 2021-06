Jun. 1—The hospitality sector, one of the worst-hit by the covid-19 pandemic, is seeking more government assistance to stay afloat. So far, the only respite has been the finance ministry's decision to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to the sector, under which the ministry recently removed the ceiling of INR500 crore in loan outstanding as on 29 February 2020 to be eligible to avail credit.