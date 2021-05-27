Thursday sun alert in Belle Glade — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(BELLE GLADE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belle Glade. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Glade:
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.