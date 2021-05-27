4-Day Weather Forecast For Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



