Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pendleton

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 5 days ago

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEa3eC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
43
Followers
144
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Blowing Dust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Pendleton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pendleton: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night;