Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside Daily Weather Forecast

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 5 days ago

SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDEZxee00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunnyside, WA
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
