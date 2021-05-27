Sunnyside Daily Weather Forecast
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
