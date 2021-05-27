Cancel
Uvalde, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Uvalde

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
 5 days ago

UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aDEZwlv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Uvalde County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Uvalde, Sabinal, Knippa, and Uvalde Estates. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Frio County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Frio, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabinal, Moore, D`Hanis, Yancey, Biry, and Knippa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Clouds break up for Saturday, but Sunday-morning storms likely

TEXAS, USA — A wet pattern is setting up for South Texas the next few days beginning Saturday afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 80s with a chance for strong to severe storms for the later part of the afternoon and into this evening with large hail and damaging wind being the main threat.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Rain arrives without disruptive guest

A spectacular lightning show and strong winds accompanied a thunderstorm Monday night which brought an official reading of 0.47 inches of rain to Uvalde, as measured by the Texas A&M Uvalde AgriLife Research and Extension Center. The latest rain boosts the yearly total to 6.38 inches. After a slow start,...
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio, Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio; Medina; Uvalde; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN UVALDE NORTHEASTERN ZAVALA...FRIO AND SOUTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Knippa to near Woodward. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Charlotte, Sabinal, Natalia, North Pearsall, Moore, Goldfinch, D`Hanis, Hilltop, Noonan, Quihi, Dunlay, Pearson, Bader, Bluff, Schattel and Derby. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Kinney County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kinney, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kinney; Uvalde SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINNEY AND NORTHWESTERN UVALDE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brackettville, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brackettville, Spofford, Laguna, Cline, Anacacho, Turkey Mountain and Fort Clark Springs. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Medina County in south central Texas Southern Bandera County in south central Texas Northeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Utopia to near Sabinal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hondo, Castroville, Tarpley, Sabinal, Lacoste, Lakehills, Cliff, D`Hanis, Bandera Falls, New Fountain, Quihi, Dunlay, Mico, Pipe Creek, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area, Rio Medina, Bader, Kronkosky State Natural Area and Government Canyon State Natural Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Real County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Real, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Real; Uvalde; Zavala A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KINNEY...UVALDE...NORTHWESTERN ZAVALA...SOUTH CENTRAL EDWARDS AND SOUTHERN REAL COUNTIES At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Cline to Uvalde, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Uvalde, Leakey, Spofford, Camp Wood, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Barksdale, Rio Frio, Concan, Washer, Uvalde Estates, Montell, Dabney, Cline, Garner State Park, Anacacho, Reagan Wells, Utopia and Turkey Mountain. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Real; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kinney County in south central Texas Northeastern Maverick County in south central Texas Uvalde County in south central Texas Northwestern Zavala County in south central Texas South central Edwards County in south central Texas Southern Real County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 806 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Darling to 14 miles northwest of Cometa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Uvalde, Leakey, Spofford, Camp Wood, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Barksdale, Rio Frio, Concan, Darling, Washer, Uvalde Estates, Montell, Dabney, Cline, Garner State Park, Anacacho, Reagan Wells and Utopia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH