Thursday rain in Hannibal meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(HANNIBAL, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Hannibal, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hannibal:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 79 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.