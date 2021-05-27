Cancel
Hannibal, MO

Thursday rain in Hannibal meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Hannibal Times
 5 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Hannibal, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hannibal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aDEZvtC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

