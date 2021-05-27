Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 5 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Mineral Wells, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mineral Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEZu0T00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

