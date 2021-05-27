Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
 5 days ago

BAINBRIDGE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEZsF100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bainbridge, GA
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

