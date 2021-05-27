Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walterboro

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 5 days ago

WALTERBORO, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDEZqTZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
78
Followers
153
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WALTERBORO, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walterboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Get weather-ready — Walterboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walterboro: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Allendale County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON, COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 432 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Givhans, or near Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Ridgeville and Givhans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Colleton County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smoaks, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Ridgeville, Harleyville, Reevesville, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Ruffin, Ashton, Canadys and Padgetts. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 171 and 185. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 64 and 85. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Colleton County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Padgetts to near Ruffin to near Cottageville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Walterboro, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Harleyville, Reevesville, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Givhans, Ruffin and Jedburg. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 171 and 189. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 53 and 85. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH