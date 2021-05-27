Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg Weather Forecast

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 5 days ago

LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aDEZlJA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawrenceburg, TN
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lawrenceburg is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lawrenceburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lawrenceburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.21 per gallon

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Lawrenceburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 1609 N Locust Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.56 at Quik Mart at 1904 W Gaines St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Hickman County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hickman; Lawrence; Lewis; Perry; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LEWIS...NORTHERN WAYNE NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN PERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Linden, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Linden, Clifton, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Henryville and Flatwoods.
Lawrence County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Lewis, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis; Maury A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS...NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN MAURY COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Summertown, or 7 miles northwest of Lawrenceburg, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Summertown, Ethridge and Henryville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marshall County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Lawrence County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Giles County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Bedford County in Middle Tennessee * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Lawrenceburg, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Summertown, Cornersville, Ethridge, Lynnville, Belfast and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 9 and 33. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lawrence County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Perry; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lewis County in Middle Tennessee Northern Wayne County in Middle Tennessee Northern Lawrence County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southern Perry County in Middle Tennessee * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Olive Hill, or 12 miles northwest of Waynesboro, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Waynesboro, Summertown, Clifton, Ethridge, Henryville and Flatwoods. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Patchy Dense Fog Likely Through Sunrise Patchy dense fog has developed in river valleys and other low lying areas in Middle Tennessee. Visibility in some areas is reduced to 1/4 mile or less. Motorists are urged to use caution, as visibilities may change rapidly given the patchy development. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.
Lawrence County, TNfox17.com

Falling trees damage at least 3 Lawrence County homes, no injuries reported

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A line of severe thunderstorms that rapidly passed through Lawrence County Thursday night left behind significant damage. The Lawrence County EMA tells FOX 17 News falling trees damaged at least three mobile homes and power outages impacted several spots around the county. Powerlines blocked Highway 43 at Edan Rd. in Ethridge for more than an hour. Numerous other roads also had temporary closures.
Lawrence County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Southern Lewis County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Maury County in middle Tennessee Central Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 552 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continuing to move across the area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen so far thsi morning. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Waynesboro, Mount Pleasant, Summertown, Clifton, Henryville and Lutts.