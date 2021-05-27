Lawrenceburg Weather Forecast
LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.