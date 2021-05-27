Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Falls, WI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Thursday is set to be rainy in River Falls, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for River Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEZkQR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain

    • High 47 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
39
Followers
146
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Personal Finances#The Sun#Night Time#Weather Data#Fun Time#Wi#Nws Data#Liftoff#Attractions#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Weather Forecast For River Falls

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Get weather-ready — River Falls’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Your 4-day forecast for River Falls

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Wisconsin Stateclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Pierce County, Wisconsin

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pierce County Wisconsin Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If boating on a lake or river, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Pierce County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near a lake or river, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pierce The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Woodville, or 14 miles east of River Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plum City. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Pierce County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If boating on a lake or river, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pierce A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PIERCE COUNTY At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plum City, or 19 miles southwest of Menomonie, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plum City. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
River Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(RIVER FALLS, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in River Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

River Falls’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Wednesday, May 5: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;Thursday, May 6: Widespread frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;