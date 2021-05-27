Daily Weather Forecast For Mattoon
MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.