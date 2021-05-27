Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Mattoon

Mattoon Digest
 5 days ago

MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDEZiez00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

