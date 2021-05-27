4-Day Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.