Defuniak Springs, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 5 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEZYmb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, North Walton, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Walton; North Walton; South Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN COFFEE...WESTERN GENEVA AND WALTON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 AM CDT At 629 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of River Falls to near Baker to near Oriole Beach. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Elba, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Enterprise, Samson, New Brockton, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Freeport, Paxton, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, Central City, Logan Field Municipal A/P and Seaside.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 657 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Baker to near Crestview to 6 miles north of Wright to 12 miles south of Navarre Beach, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Freeport, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Portland, Alpine Heights, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, De Funiak Spring Airport, Seaside, Rock Hill, Glendale, Pleasant Ridge, Center Ridge and Gulf Pines. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY...SOUTHEASTERN WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1036 AM EDT/936 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Panama City Beach, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Ebro, West Bay, Inlet Beach, Southport, Seminole Hills, Gulf Resort Beach, Greenhead, Red Head, Pine Log, Sunnyside, Brannonville, Bunker, Laird, Laguna Beach, Vicksburg, Hollywood Beach and Riverside. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for the Panhandle of Florida.