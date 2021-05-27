Cancel
Nogales, AZ

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Nogales Times
 5 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nogales. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nogales:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDEZRbW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

