Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
