Cleveland, GA

Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEZKff00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Banks County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Madison, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Madison; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...HALL BANKS...NORTHERN JACKSON AND WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Unicoi State Park to near Gainesville...and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds 40 to 50 mph...pea sized hail and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Gainesville, Commerce, Cleveland, Homer, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Lula, Maysville, Clermont, Helen, Gillsville, Talmo, Unicoi State Park, Candler, Robertstown, Pinefield Crossroads, Mossy Creek, Anna Ruby Falls, Leaf and Smithgall Woods Conservation Are. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect. Continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio...weather.gov or orther media outlets for further statements or possible warnings on these storms. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH