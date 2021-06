How come some people in the entertainment industry are one-hit wonders, while others have careers that last for decades? A lot of it comes down to talent, timing and mindset. When I first started out in the business in my teens, I somehow believed that once you got that big break, that was it — you had made it. In reality, this is the furthest thing from the truth. Working as an artist is not only a balancing act of ups and downs, but also requires learning to cruise through the motions — a new skill many have to learn entirely. Over the past year, I’ve interviewed iconic celebrities and rising stars, and their stories all share some common ground.