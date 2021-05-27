Bay City Weather Forecast

BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



