Sikeston, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Sikeston

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 5 days ago

SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDEZ8AC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sikeston, MO
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Get weather-ready — Sikeston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sikeston: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Mississippi County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MISSISSIPPI...SOUTH CENTRAL SCOTT AND NORTHEASTERN NEW MADRID COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sikeston, moving east at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sikeston, Charleston, East Prairie, Miner, Towosahgy State Historic Site, Morehouse, Bertrand, Matthews, Canalou, Wyatt, Anniston and Wilson City.
Butler County, MOweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Scott County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ALEXANDER AND CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTIES At 142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chaffee, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scott City, Chaffee, Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area, Olive Branch, Thebes, Commerce and Lambert. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cape Girardeau County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Alexander County in southern Illinois Central Scott County in southeastern Missouri Southern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta, or 8 miles west of Chaffee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scott City, Chaffee, Oran, Benton, Morley, Kelso, Delta, Dutchtown, Olive Branch, Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area, Allenville, Commerce and Lambert. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 77 and 93. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Scott County, MOweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Scott A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN SCOTT COUNTY At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chaffee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Scott City, Chaffee, Oran, Commerce and Lambert. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Mississippi County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Scott County in southeastern Missouri Northern New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Glennonville to Lilbourn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sikeston, Dexter, Bernie, Bloomfield, Lilbourn, Miner, Morehouse, Parma, Matthews, Essex, Canalou, Dudley, Farrenburg, Baker, Catron, Penermon and North Lilbourn. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 1 and 3. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 50 and 68. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH