Daily Weather Forecast For Sikeston
SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
