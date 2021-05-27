Cancel
Deming, NM

Deming Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 5 days ago

DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDEYzJT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 18 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

