Radford Weather Forecast
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.