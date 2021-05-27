Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Thursday sun alert in Susanville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 5 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Susanville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Susanville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDEYs8O00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
35
Followers
131
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Advice#Experimentation#Risk Levels#Covid 19 Restrictions#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Siler City, NCPosted by
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Siler City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SILER CITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Siler City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Douglas, WYPosted by
Douglas News Beat

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(DOUGLAS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Madison, FLPosted by
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Weather Forecast For Susanville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Susanville: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;