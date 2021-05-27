Jaime Lerner, Influential Brazilian Urbanist Passes Away At 83

“You get creative when you take a zero from your budget,” says Jaime Lerner in the 2010 documentary A Convenient Truth: Urban Solutions from Curitiba, Brazil. “But sustainability starts when you take two zeroes from your budget.” As mayor of an inland city in southern Brazil across three decades, Lerner transformed a metropolis of just under 3 million residents into a thriving, globally famous laboratory of livability. Lerner died this week at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy of high-return, low-cost urban innovations that have been copied all over the planet. You live in his kind of city more than you think you do, and in a well-run world that would be even more true.