Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast

BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain High 47 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.