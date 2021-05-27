Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEYbNH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(BUFFALO, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Buffalo Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
(BUFFALO, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buffalo: Friday, May 14: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
(BUFFALO, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Due to high winds, low humidity and dry conditions throughout much of the state, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 47 Minnesota counties, including Wright County. Red Flag Warnings are issued when areas are experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfires – including strong winds and low humidity. Burning is banned while Red Flag Warnings are in effect. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8 p.m. tonight.
When temperatures soared into the 80s on Easter Sunday in early April, many people thought the spring planting season couldn’t be far behind. Mother Nature had other plans however, as the second half of April was cool and wet, and most fields had to wait. Despite below average temperatures, this...