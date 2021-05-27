Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
