Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, son says as Nigerians accuse the mum of giving her daughter to older man and marrying younger one

I slapped my wife and she had the guts to arrest me with police, because of one correctional slap? I was so surprised when the police stormed my office to arrest me, We have lost wife materials, it's funny how this Woke generation can't endure like our mother's.She had me arrested and had the nerves to remain in my house, it's the audacity for me? My father slapped my mom and she never had him arrested, instead she apologize like the good wife she is, then cooked and to wash his clothes. But now it's pathetic that we can't correct them.