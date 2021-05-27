Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, son says as Nigerians accuse the mum of giving her daughter to older man and marrying younger one

newspotng.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita Daniels’ son has said viral photos of his mother’s wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, despite congratulating her on Instagram and praying her union will last. Photos of Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels, “getting married traditionally” surfaced online two days ago. In the photos, Rita...

newspotng.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Daniels
Person
Ned Nwoko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerians#Wedding Photos#Marriage#God#The Nation#Daughter#Man#Nollywood Actress#Son In Law#Viral Photos#True Love Wins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Cedric the Entertainer & His Family Pose During Younger Daughter Lucky's Graduation in New Pics

Cedric the Entertainer recently took to social media to share a heartwarming shot taken at his younger daughter's graduation ceremony. Cedric the Entertainer is a household name in the world of entertainment. His career initially took off in the 90s as a standup comedian, and since then, he has managed to remain relevant, hosting famous game shows and even acting in movie roles.
Musicnewbeauty.com

Tallulah Willis Says She Punished Herself About Resemblance to Her Father

Imagine being born to two of the most notable faces in the world. For the Willis sisters, daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, this would mean a lifetime of being compared to their superstar parents. For the youngest Willis, the now 27-year-old Tallulah, those comparisons to famous father Bruce proved to be too much and she’s recently shared how they’ve affected her long term.
Trouble RelationshipAceShowbiz

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Sharing a picture of herself standing next to her billionaire father on social media, 25-year-old Jennifer Gates raves, 'nothing better than quality time with family members.'. AceShowbiz - Bill Gates is keeping her kids closer amid his $130 billion divorce battle with his wife. Ahead of his first divorce hearing with Melinda Gates, the Microsoft co-founder was unveiled to have spent a "quality time" with their eldest child, Jennifer Gates.
Relationship Advicehauterrfly.com

Bihar Man Requests CM To Ban Weddings During Covid To Keep His Ex From Marrying Another Man

Considering I have never been in a position where my ex broke up with me only to get married to someone else soon after instead of mourning for me, I can’t possibly begin to imagine the grief of someone this might have happened to. Especially if they break up when they’re still madly and deeply in love. In fact, if Bollywood movies are anything to go by, we already know that it hurts like a bitch. And perhaps, it was to ease that kind of a pain, that this man from Bihar decided to do something about his ex-gf’s wedding (and weddings in general) rather than sit around moping.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Younger - Fallout - Review

With only three episodes left in the final season of Younger, Liza and Charles finally have the confrontation we’ve been waiting for, and damn did it hurt. First, ugh, Kelsey. Lauren (of course) finds out that Kelsey is seeing Clare’s ex, and while it’s fairly understandable, why won’t she just come clean to Clare about seeing Rob?
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mystery Woman In Handsy Drake Photo's Identity Revealed

After winning the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, Drake spent the following night celebrating with his family, friends, and team by renting out SoFi Stadium and dining on the 50-yard line. Shortly following his celebratory evening, photos of Drake and a mystery woman were plastered all over social media as people theorized that the Champagne Papi was hooking up with someone new.
Societymelodyinter.com

We have lost wife materials, why can’t woke generation endure like our mothers – Nigerian man says after his wife got him arrested for slapping her

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate how his wife got him arrested for slapping her. @YTafiya_Jnr who justified his action by stating that “wife materials” have been lost, also asked why “woke generation can’t endure like their mothers”. Recounting how surprised he was when the police stormed his office to arrest him, the Twitter user also disclosed that his mother always apologized to his father after being slapped by him. He tweeted; I slapped my wife and she had the guts to arrest me with police, because of one correctional slap? I was so surprised when the police stormed my office to arrest me, We have lost wife materials, it’s funny how this Woke generation can’t endure like our mother’s.She had me arrested and had the nerves to remain in my house, it’s the audacity for me? My father slapped my mom and she never had him arrested, instead she apologize like the good wife she is, then cooked and to wash his clothes. But now it’s pathetic that we can’t correct them. The post We have lost wife materials, why can’t woke generation endure like our mothers – Nigerian man says after his wife got him arrested for slapping her appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
RelationshipsThe Sun US

Who was Liza Minnelli married to and does she have children?

LIZA Minnelli was married four times over the course of her life. Her last marriage ended in 2007, lasting just five years before the pair called it quits. Liza Minnelli's marriage to Peter Allen lasted from 1967 until 1974. On the night of their wedding, Minnelli found Allen being intimate...
Minoritiescurlynikki.com

Black Women Take Care Of Black Women & Other Lessons From Robyn Crawford’s “A Song For You”

Black Women Take Care Of Black Women & Other Lessons From Robyn Crawford’s “A Song For You”. When I learned that Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston’s longtime friend and former business partner, was writing a book about their lives together, I didn’t think that she was disturbing Whitney’s “rest” as Black folk like to say. I didn’t even wonder why it took her seven years to tell this story. The only question I had was, was she going to tell the truth.