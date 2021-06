If you’ve grown up watching the same Bollywood movies as I have, you are no stranger to wedding drama and dysfunctional marriages either. In fact, even in real life, no Indian wedding is complete without some amount of theatrics and melodrama. Don’t you agree? It’s for this reason that writing about Indian weddings is always so much fun. However, the bizarre tale we have for you today is equal parts traumatic and bizarre. You see, at a wedding in UP, after the bride collapsed and died on stage during the ceremonies the groom was married off to her younger sister. In what world is this okay?