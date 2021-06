A Sunday-afternoon shooting in Tuscaloosa left one person dead, the second fatal shooting in the city in less than 24 hours. Tuscaloosa Police were called to Legacy at Country Club Apartments at 3:14 p.m. after a man was shot and killed, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Officers arrived to find the male victim, who his in his early 20s, dead in an outdoor area of the complex at 1601 Mimosa Park Drive off Alabama Highway 69 South.