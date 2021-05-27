Cancel
Elko, NV

Elko Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 5 days ago

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDEYRUt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

