Pikeville, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 5 days ago

PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDEYQcA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

