4-Day Weather Forecast For Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.