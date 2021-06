There's so much to see in the world and not enough vacation time to explore every destination you want to. Thankfully, watching movies at home can whisk us not just to fantasy lands, but to real-world locations. Some films feel as if you’re literally touring the real-life location itself, whether in the present day or decades ago. If you can't vacation in Vienna, at least you can hang out in the historic city with Jesse and Celine in “Before Sunrise.”